AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have dropped about 12 cents from a week ago at about $2.63 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 41 cents less than a year ago as higher stock levels of gasoline make up for higher demand.
AAA says the state's highest average was in Marquette at around $2.74. The lowest price was in the Grand Rapids area at roughly $2.49 per gallon.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.71 per gallon, down about 6 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.