AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 12 cents in the past week to about $2.28 per gallon amid continued declines in oil prices.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is at its lowest level since July 2017.
The state's highest average was $2.47 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and Jackson areas at $2.13 a gallon.
The Detroit-area's average was down about 12 cents from a week ago to $2.36.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
