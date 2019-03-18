AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 7 cents from a week ago to about $2.59 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 3 cents more than a year ago. AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.62 per gallon last Wednesday before easing later in the week. AAA says more increases are expected.
The state's highest average was about $2.65 a gallon in the Traverse City area. The lowest average was about $2.53 in the Flint area.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.59 per gallon, up about 7 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
