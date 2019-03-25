AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 12 cents from a week ago to about $2.71 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 1 cent less than a year ago. AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.74 per gallon last Thursday before easing. AAA says more increases are expected this spring.
The state's highest average was about $2.80 a gallon in the Traverse City area. The lowest was about $2.66 in the Benton Harbor and Flint areas.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.68 per gallon, up about 9 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.