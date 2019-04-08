AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 5 cents from a week ago to about $2.83 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 14 cents more than a year ago. AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.86 per gallon last Thursday before easing. AAA says more increases are expected this spring.
The state's highest average was about $2.89 a gallon in the Saginaw area. The lowest was about $2.67 in the Traverse City area.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.79 per gallon, up about 5 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
