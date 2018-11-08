AAA projects that more than 1.7 million people from Michigan will travel this month for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The auto club released its annual forecast on Thursday for people traveling 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more, saying that's up 5 percent from last year. AAA says it would be the ninth consecutive year of growth for Thanksgiving travel in Michigan and it would be the most travelers since 2007.
The estimates say more than 1.5 million of the Michigan travelers plan to go by personal vehicle and AAA notes they'll see relatively lower gas prices. Most others will travel by air or train.
AAA's projections are based on economic forecasting by research firm IHS Markit. This year's Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Nov. 21 through Nov. 25.
