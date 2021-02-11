The AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline has been receiving an increase in calls from victims sharing seductive photos with people they have met online.
Scammers have been developing a relationship with victims for hours or days online and ask for seductive photos. When the scammers have the photos, they threaten to share them with the victims professional and personal information unless they receive money from the victim.
People can protect themselves by not revealing personal information to someone online, do not give an online acquaintance intimate photos and cut the contact off immodestly if they ask for naked photos.
To report a scam or get help call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.
