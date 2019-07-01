It was a day of fun in the sun for ABA Pathways’ Autism Day.
Face painting, crafts, games, and sensory tables entertained kids of all ages at Saginaw’s Roethke Park.
“We wanted an outdoor social setting for a lot of our kiddos to get together,” said Sami York with ABA Pathways.
Organizers hope the event not only provides entertainment for children, but also resources for families; to ensure a brighter future for those with autism.
“We work on those social significant behaviors that kids on the autism spectrum have deficits in. What’s awesome is this creates a perfect social setting, so we can work on those social skills that we want to see increased,” Ryan Fournier with ABA Pathways explained.
ABA, or applied behavioral analysis, has shown that behavioral therapy is the basis for helping children and adults on the autism spectrum.
Organizers say Sunday’s event won’t be the last, and they plan to host more in the future.
“We’re going to keep trying to reach out into the community and put these events together,” York said.
The event was free to the public. Organizers said they host Autism Day three times every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.