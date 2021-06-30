Thousands of gallons of untreated and partially treated sewage is now in the Shiawassee River.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said sewer drains in Owosso and Durand overflowed due to the heavy rainfall over the weekend. The city of Owosso discharged 4,000 gallons of dilute, untreated sewage into the Shiawassee River on June 25, as well as an estimated 16,000 gallons on June 26. In Durand, an estimated 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged into the river.
The county health department is recommending recreational users to avoid contact with the river water until further notice.
