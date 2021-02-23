New GM logo
A supply chain issue has caused a round of layoffs at a General Motors plant in Flint.

A company spokesperson said SGE Operations is down at Flint Engine this week. SGE Operations was also down the past two weeks.

About 170 employees who work on that line have been indefinitely laid off. The company said it is providing an update each Thursday on the following week’s schedule.

