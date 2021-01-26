A mass vaccination event took place at Saginaw Valley State University on Tuesday.
About 1,000 people who were pre-registered received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling confident,” said Joseph Bady, vaccine recipient.
Bady received his first dose on Tuesday.
“I’ve lost about 15 relatives and friends to the COVID,” Bady said.
He was one of about 1,000 people vaccinated during the event. The appointment-only event was put on by the Saginaw County Health Department, Covenant Healthcare, Meijer, and SVSU.
Bady said he wants people to see the vaccine is safe.
“I have friends and relatives and acquaintances who are refusing to take it because of bad press and bad things that have happened in the past, like the Tuskegee situation,” Bady said.
Organizers of the event made it a point not to publicize it until it was over.
“Unfortunately, what we have learned in other communities is that when there is advanced notice of a large-scale event, many people come who do not have an appointment. And that creates a bottleneck. Once the doses go into the syringe, they’re only good for an hour. And so it’s very important we keep these events by appointment only. And we want people to know what is going on that’s why we’ve invited people here to be able to tell that story. It’s difficult to tell people to be patient, but if you have registered with your health department, if you have registered with your pharmacy, you are going to get contacted,” said JJ Boehm, spokesperson for SVSU.
Bady registered. A few days prior to the event he received a text telling him it was his turn to get the vaccine.
“Grateful. Grateful. Very grateful,” Bady said.
