Who's ready for the 60s???
Model trends have been consistently showing some much warmer temperatures to arrive by mid-week.
The set up at this point in the forecast shows a strong ridge of high pressure across the eastern U.S. will help to usher in a much warmer air mass into Mid-Michigan from the south Wednesday and especially into the day on Thursday.
Thursday's forecasted high for Saginaw is 63°.
Thursday's forecasted high for Flint is 65°.
Just a few fun facts;
Saginaw hasn't reach above 60 since October 14th, 2018. The high that day reached 61°.
Flint hasn't reach above 60 since October 11th, 2018. The high that day reached 69°.
