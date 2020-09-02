The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) is reporting above average West Nile virus activity.
The SCMAC says in late July, twelve mosquito collections were found positive for WNV, and one collection was found positive for La Crosse Encephalitis. Officials went on to say while Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has not been detected in Saginaw County this year, there has been a recent increase in EEE activity in horses within the state. In 2019, the SCMAC said 10 human cases of EEE were noted with six deaths.
While officials say the threat of virus infection in Saginaw County is low, they urge precautions to avoid mosquito biting activity. They expect mosquito populations to remain active through September.
Some of the best ways to prevent mosquito-borne disease includes:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitos are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
- When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt.
- Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
- Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that can support mosquito breeding, including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object holding water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes
