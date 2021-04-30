Time is running out for absentee voters wishing to vote in the May 4 elections.
If you have received an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s elections, you should return it in-person or via drop box as soon as possible.
If you have yet to request a ballot, you should visit your local clerk’s office to request, fill out and submit in one trip, the Secretary of State’s Office said.
“Michigan voters have options to cast their ballot in person or absentee, with each being equally accessible and secure,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Millions of citizens made their voices heard using absentee ballots and drop boxes last year, and voters can do so again in their local elections now.”
Voters should not mail their absentee ballots this close to the election. All ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on May 4 to be counted.
For a list of mid-Michigan races, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.