As the nation has been rocked by the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed, local academic leaders are calling on Mid-Michigan residents to act.
“Let me preface this by saying, I’m in pain. Right, my heart hurts,” said Dawn Hinton, sociology professor at Saginaw Valley State University.
Hinton said this is an emotional time for black people across the country. Now more than ever, she said it’s important to realize racism has always been this big of an issue. But now, thanks to technology, the world is able to witness it in real time.
“This is actually kind of the origins of the civil rights movement, right? So talking about police brutality and institutional, instructional discrimination. And this is just something that is really manifesting now very specifically because everybody has a camera. So now everything is really very visual and so now it’s undeniable. There’s no way we can take issue with whether or not this happened because we saw it with our own eyes,” Hinton said.
Hinton said what she has witnessed happen with her students and in Mid-Michigan is a step in the right direction. But she said it can’t stop here.
“I’m concerned that we see this as an end all, be all. And it’s a beautiful thing that we can all come together and protest and we can all take a knee. However, after we get up off our knees, let’s think about how we can change systemic structures that create this kind of situation,” Hinton said.
She said this is also a critical time for white allies to truly step up and start self-reflecting. She said it’s important to do your own research and not just rely on people of color to explain white privilege.
“The thing that I struggle with is when people come to me and say, ‘what should I do?’ I don’t know. What should you do? Particularly, as my white allies who are coming to me and saying you know, ‘what is it that I can do to help?’ I need for you to go and do some work on your own. I need for you to do your research. I need for you to discover those ways in which you could actually help,” Hinton said.
