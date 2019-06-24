The Midland Academy of Advanced and Creative Studies will be closing due to low enrollment.
The Academy wrote in a post on Facebook that the board of directors voted to close the school.
Their decision was based on the lack of enrollment and financial viability.
The Academy Board is working in concert with management to make sure the students, families, teachers, and staff are best served as they work on a transition plan.
