U.S. officials are seeking answers about Moscow's arrest of a Michigan man on spying charges, and now the Russian government says it's allowed Paul Whelan to have access to U.S. consular representatives.
A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister is quoted by state news agency Tass and private agency Interfax as saying access was granted Wednesday.
She couldn't immediately be reached for additional details by The Associated Press.
Whelan is head of global security for a Michigan-based auto parts supplier. He was arrested Friday.
In announcing the arrest three days later, the Russian Federal Security Service said Whelan was caught "during an espionage operation," but gave no details.
Whelan is a former Marine from Michigan. His brother says he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.
Meantime, the Marine Corps says Whelan was convicted in a 2008 court-martial on charges related to larceny.
Michigan resident Paul N. Whelan's service record was released Wednesday by the Marine Corps at the Pentagon and shows he joined the Marine Reserves in 1994 and rose to the rank of staff sergeant in 2004. Whelan was an administrative clerk and administrative chief and deployed for the war against Iraq for several months in 2004 and 2006.
He was convicted at a special court-martial in January 2008 and given a bad-conduct discharge in December 2008 at the rank of private. Details of the larceny charges were not released.
Whelan's last place of duty was Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.
