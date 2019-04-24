The Kochville Fire Department was on scene of downed wires that closed part of Bay Road.
North and southbound M-84 (Bay Road) between Kochville Drive and Trautner Drive were closed Wednesday afternoon.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported that an accident had taken out power to several traffic lights in the area along Tittabawassee.
Kochville Township Fire officials said the accident was a delivery truck that hit a fiber optic line.
At one point 157 customers in the area were without power, but Consumers Energy reports that power has since been restored.
