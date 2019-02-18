Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported multiple accidents on I-75 Monday morning.
Officials report the accidents were on northbound I-75, near the 145-mile marker, and involved multiple lanes of traffic.
The Michigan Department of Transportation also reported that NB I-75 after M-54 (Birch Run Road) had the left two lanes blocked because of a crash.
No information on injuries has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.