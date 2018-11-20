A 51-year-old Mid-Michigan man has died following a morning accident on I-69 in Shiawassee County.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said that a westbound pickup truck lost control, crossed the median, and hit an eastbound semi-truck near Bath Road at around 4:37 a.m.
The driver was thrown onto the roadway and was hit by a black sedan, which then drove away, investigators reported.
The victim is a Morrice resident, but his name has not yet been released.
The sheriff’s office is requesting that the driver of the black car, or anyone else that has information regarding the incident, to call 989-743-3411, extension 7223.
