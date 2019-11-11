A Mid-Michigan hospital went into closed secure mode following an “accidental shooting”.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said that around 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 a woman was dropped off at MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot with a gunshot to the stomach.
Investigators say the man, who was a relative of the woman, dropped her at the hospital and left the scene. That’s because officials say the woman told them he cannot legally possess a firearm, and he was the one who accidentally shot her.
Investigators say the Mt. Pleasant woman, who is in her 40s, said the incident happened because the gun jammed.
Deputies have searched a location in Pine River Township and found items relating to the shooting but have not yet talked to the relative.
The woman has already been released from the hospital.
