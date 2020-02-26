Several accidents have been reported Wednesday morning across Mid-Michigan roadways.
In one, a jackknifed semi caused some problems on I-75 in Saginaw County. Michigan State Police were called to southbound I-75 just north of the 136 mm for the semi-truck that blocked three lanes. That incident has since cleared.
MSP and Buena Vista Firefighters were also called to southbound I-75 at the 150 mm for an accident in that location.
Several accidents are being reported in Genesee County, including some on I-69.
Drive with caution.
