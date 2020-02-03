We hope you enjoyed the above average temperatures the past few days because more winter weather looks to make a return to the forecast.
Timing: Our time frame or best window of time to receive the snow looks to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.
The most current data and model guidance available is really starting to agree that a storm system will impact Mid-Michigan.
Here's a look at European model for Thursday morning at 7 AM.
<< European Model >>
Here's a look at GFS (American) model for Thursday morning at 7 AM.
<< GFS Model >>
Amounts: We are comfortable at this point in the forecast to say that we can expect several inches of snow when all is said and done from this system.
We should have a good idea for exact snowfall totals into Tuesday. Higher totals at this point in time look to land from the Tri-Cities and points south and east.
Bottom Line: No need for hype. This is a typical winter system we usually experience this time in February. Definitely enough cause some travel issues and enough to shovel.
Stay tuned as we will continue to track this system all week!
