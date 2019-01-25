The teen accused of fatally shooting his parents on Central Michigan University’s campus last March has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
James Eric Davis Jr. was charged with killing his parents, James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, on March 2, 2018 in his dorm room.
It happened at Campbell Hall, a student dorm located on W. Broomfield Street.
Witnesses and video footage show Davis going into the parking lot to the family vehicle, retrieving a handgun, and going back into the hall.
The father was a part-time police officer for the Bellwood Police Department in Illinois for 20 years.
Investigators said James used his father’s gun in the shooting, which escalated from a domestic situation.
No one else was hurt.
James will now head to a forensic psychiatric facility for 60 days where he will be evaluated, 9and10news reports.
