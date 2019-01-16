Lawyers say a U.S.-born Marine veteran was held for three days for possible deportation after pleading guilty to a disturbance at a western Michigan hospital.
The American Civil Liberties Union says Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was held for three days at a detention center in Calhoun County. He was released on Dec. 17 after an attorney explained that he's a native of the U.S.
Ramos-Gomez was born in Grand Rapids. The 27-year-old was given awards for combat service in Afghanistan.
The ACLU says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, which was a factor in the Grand Rapids hospital incident. Ramos-Gomez was accused of trespassing and damaging a fire alarm in November.
A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says he could respond to media inquiries because of the partial government shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.