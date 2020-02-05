A federal judge is considering arguments surrounding a long-standing case over Michigan’s sex offender registry.
“My son has been on the registry not convicted, made a mistake as a teenager, for 24-years,” said the father of a man on the registry.
The father wanted to share his story but did not want to be named.
Today, a federal court judge held a hearing which could dramatically change how the Michigan sex offender registry works.
“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and accused of a sexual offense,” the father said.
Arguments between the ACLU and the State entailed whether or not changes should be made to the sex offender registry which could affect around 44,000 people. Some people affected were involved in crimes that happened before the registry was created.
In 2016 the court of appeals ruled that punishments couldn’t be applied to offenders convicted before changes were made to the law in 2006 and 2011. To this day, the law hasn’t changed.
On February 5, 2020, the State argued that the courts should make particular changes to the registry without waiting for legislators to do it.
Miriam Aukerman with the ACLU wants lawmakers to act.
“The stakes are very, very high for the families, and individuals involved but also for Michiganders, all of us because we care about public safety. We want to make sure that we have a system that actually works. Not this ineffective and bloated system,” Aukerman said.
Aukerman said the registry does not work and money could instead be spent in more effective ways.
“Let’s invest money into what we know works. Just prevention program supporting survivors making sure that we have what we need in place to protect our communities,” Aukerman said.
Aukerman said some people who agreed to plea-bargain before the registry was created, agreed to certain punishments and later on ended up getting punished for a lifetime.
“If we would have known that, the State of Michigan did not uphold its promise that we agreed to in 1997, we would’ve went to trial,” the father said.
Judge Robert Cleland said he’s taking the arguments under advisement and that he will have a ruling in the near future.
