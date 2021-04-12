Unemployment claims dropped to pre-pandemic levels at the beginning of the month but it's not much solace for the thousands of residents still struggling to get answers about their claims.
For months, we've heard from viewers about letters from the state unemployment agency demanding repayment, sometimes for claims that shouldn't exist.
TV5’s Rachel McCrary took your concerns directly to the acting director of the agency.
“Well, that's just the thing. He was dead and this 1099 is for 2020," said Betty Pope.
Unemployment issues linger for many people in mid-Michigan. Pope says the UIA is asking her to pay back benefits for her husband, who died years ago.
“My husband passed away in September of 2014,” she said.
TV5 has been trying to get answers for Pope and many others and after months of requests, the Acting Director of the UIA Liza Estlund Olson agreed to do an interview.
She says COVID-19 caused massive fraud and even though she could not comment on any particular claims, she says they are trying to work through issues.
"We have had a huge amount of fraud as all the states have had and so that has required us to need to have people provide us with additional information so that we know that they are who they say they are,” Olson said.
UIA employees are working on correcting fraud claims. Olson says it could take a while to go through all the claims.
So, what happened? Olson says when COVID-19 first hit the program used to determine claims was not requiring things like attachment to the workforce but that has been corrected.
Claimants have also dealt with other issues like being told to pay back their benefits.
“Some people have received overpayment letters and we are in the process of reviewing the whole overpayment process,” she said.
Olson says they have established a waiver program and are working on pinpointing who we might be able to get some of their benefits waived. But there was also a lot of overpayment due to misrepresentation according to Olson. She said those people will be required to pay it back.
Erin Olson has had multiple problems receiving benefits, she’s waiting on back pay after her benefits just stopped.
“Frustrating,” Erin said. “I don't know if there's enough words in the English dictionary.”
Liza said they have hired more workers, fine-tuned their computer systems and paid 2.4 million dollars in claims over the past year. Yet she adds it will be hard catch up.
“This will never be done, because every week 10,000 more claims come in,” Liza said.
