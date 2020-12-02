The acting director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency told lawmakers during a hearing on Dec. 2 fraudulent claims are still coming into the system.
“Michigan, along with other unemployment systems around the country, remain under attack,” UIA Acting Director Liza Olson said.
All those fraudulent claims means it takes more time to get to legitimate filings.
There are 85,000 claims in the system that require a manager’s review, Olson said.
Many of those are likely fraud.
“This committee has been concerned about fraud. We’ve asked questions about fraud, and for months, we would get no answers,” Rep. Matt Hall (R-Battle Creek) said.
But those thousands of claims requiring a manager can’t be thrown out. There are some real requests in there.
All this comes after a report last week saying hundreds of millions of dollars were distributed to criminals under the former director’s leadership.
“While the agency’s previous decisions sought to balance fraud prevention and timely payment to eligible claimants, we strongly agree with the report’s findings that policy, technological, and organizational changes increased the agency’s potential exposure to fraud,” Olson said.
The agency processes 8,500 claims a day.
“Our goal is to get 100 percent of eligible claimants 100 percent of their benefits and quickly answer every phone call,” Olson said.
Olson said UIA increased capacity, improved workflow and internal systems, reduced red tape, and added more customer facing staff.
