Community members were invited to an active shooter training presentation at the Saint Mark Lutheran Church on Feb. 15.
The two-hour presentation was provided by the Saginaw Police Department. It covered the three topics of run, hide and fight.
"It's a community event to prepare people for things that may happen," said John Stemple, Congregation President of St. Mark Lutheran Church. "Hopefully it never does. If people are prepared, it certainly increases their chances of surviving one of these events."
The Saginaw Sheriff's Department and the police chief for Thomas Township were also in attendance.
