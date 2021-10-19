A group of environmental activists forced the closure of a 600-mile oil pipeline close to Vassar on Tuesday after breaking into the facility.
Activists live-streamed the moment on Facebook, as they entered a secure pump station along Line Five in Tuscola County, and used a pipe wrench to close a valve.
The act prompted the owner of the line, Enbridge, to temporarily shut down the line.
The pipeline is controversial because part it runs under the Straits of Mackinac, which links Lakes Michigan and Huron. The activists call the pipeline an imminent threat to people and animals.
A company spokesperson for Enbridge, Ryan Duffy said that while the company respects the rights of others to express their views, the tampering of the pipeline was not a lawful protest and put people and the environment at risk.
“The actions taken to unlawfully trespass on our facility in Michigan and attempt to tamper with energy infrastructure was reckless and dangerous,” Duffy said in a statement. “The groups involved in today’s incident claim to be protecting the environment, but they do the opposite and put the safety of people at risk – including themselves, first responders and neighboring communities and landowners.”
Duffy said the company takes the actions very seriously and supports the prosecution of all who were involved.
Congressman John Moolenaar also chimed in, calling for activists to be prosecuted.
“Everyone has the right to protest and demonstrate against ideas they disagree with, but there is no right to trespass and illegally tamper with infrastructure,” Moolenaar said. “This pipeline provides vital energy to Michiganders, as well as people throughout the Midwest and Canada. Today’s illegal action, right before the winter heating season, shows how out-of-touch some groups on the far-left are with the majority of Americans who want affordable and reliable energy.”
The company temporarily shut down the pipeline out of an abundance of caution and does not foresee any impacts to their customers.
