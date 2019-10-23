Dozens of activists and experts gathered in the City of Flint Wednesday, looking close at the ongoing effects of lead, PFAS and other contaminants turning up in public drinking water.
Flint became the poster child for problems with aging water systems several years ago but it's hardly alone.
“Until the water is fixed in Flint, until there is access to safe clean and affordable water, we will continue to raise Flint and keep it on the radar,” said Debra Taylor, co-founder of the Flint Strong Stones.
It was day of learning and relationship-building to inform local, state, regional and national advocacy groups on how to improve water safety.
An important conference for Taylor.
“Research, policy and then there’s the emergency provision of water,” Taylor said.
The event was sponsored by Freshwater Future who had people from across the state come to Flint to talk water.
Activists, experts, and academics ask everyone to imagine their lives without access to safe, affordable water.
“It’s a human rights issue,” said Tony Spaniola, attorney and founding member of Need our Water in Oscoda.
He sais in his city they are dealing with a PFAS crisis and he is working to make water safe for all communities.
“I’m here to stand together with my friends, to say that’s not right no matter where you live,” Spaniola said.
Flint water activist Bishop Jefferson came to talk about what the government can do to fix Flint and the rest of the state.
“A lot of things should be better, a lot of things that should be fixed, have not been fixed or made better yet,” Bishop said.
The group plans on taking what they learn today and sharing it across the state in their own communities.
"So, unless you educate the public and keep it in the forefront in the media, in people’s minds, then legislate and agitate,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.