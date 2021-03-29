Anyone impacted by the Flint Water Crisis has just a few hours left to register for their slice of the proposed $641-million settlement
The Flint's mayor is urging those affected to make the best decision for themselves and their families.
"This line that you see here is a result of people needing help and assistance to fill the paperwork out," said community activist Quincy Murphy.
Murphy showed TV5 the line of people at the Flint Water Class Action Law Office. Monday is the deadline for Flint residents and non-residents who owned property or businesses in the city to sign on to the proposed $641-million settlement for the Flint Water Crisis.
Murphy said those waiting here to meet the deadline have more questions than answers.
"People don't know if they signed up with this lawyer, people don't know if they signed up with that lawyer, people don't know if they need a lawyer, people don't know if they need their lawyer to send the paperwork in or can they send it in or can they send it in by themselves," Murphy said.
Meanwhile Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is urging those affected to make the best decision for them and their families.
"You either have to opt in or opt out or you're going to get left out," Neeley said.
Neeley said more defendants will face litigation in the future. He said no amount of money can make those impacted by the Flint Water Crisis whole, but this proposed settlement is a start.
"For this process we have to make sure that we're registered and on file for this portion of it. And then we can continue to move forward with other pieces of this saga that we have been living through for a very long time," Neeley said.
As for Murphy, he said he will continue to do his part to help Flint get the justice people affected by the water crisis deserve.
"We've just been out here fighting, and we will continue to fight. And this fight will not be over with just this settlement," Murphy said.
For more information, go to the settlement website.
