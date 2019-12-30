Kevin Bacon, the actor, posted on Instagram Monday morning to share his condolences a Swartz Creek man by the same name.
Bacon posted a photo of the Swartz Creek Kevin Bacon this the following message:
"For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB."
Close to 300 comments were made on the photo adding their condolences or sharing a personal story of the Swartz Creek man.
Meanwhile, the man suspected of Kevin's murder was was arraigned Monday afternoon.
