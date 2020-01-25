The story of Richard Jewell is now a major motion picture and the actor who’s playing him in the film is from Saginaw.
“He was so witty and a pretty smart kid coming up with things and at home, he was just funny,” said pastor Paul Hauser.
He said his son Paul Walter Hauser was blessed with the gift of humor even at a young age.
It’s something that he and his wife said they always knew would lead into something bigger.
“He loved to look into the lives of actors, he loved to audition for plays from elementary school all the way through high school,” Paul Hauser said.
Growing up, Deborah Hauser said her son’s passion for acting and comedy hit a turning point when he began to receive roles in small local films, which eventually paved the way to his debut in Hollywood.
Where he ended up working with acclaimed directors, like Spike Lee and later Clint Eastwood on the film Richard Jewell, which his mother said didn’t intimidate him one bit.
“He said ‘no!’ He was a little bit more with the Spike Lee film because that was first and then after that it just kind of brought it down to where he was comfortable and now he can pretty much sit with anybody and talk about any film,” Deborah Hauser said.
On Saturday, his parents were proud to be able to discuss their son’s work in Mid-Michigan at the Vassar Theatre during a special screening of his film.
Along with it where donations to Paul Walter Hauser’s favorite charity.
“Oh it’s just a privilege, I mean I see all opportunities for Paul, for me as something that are God given and that has been a really remarkable thing,” Paul Hauser said.
