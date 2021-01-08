Carolyn Normandin, the regional director of Michigan for the anti-defamation league, said the actors in the violence on Jan. 6, are no stranger to Michigan.
"Make sure we don't characterize it as protest,” Normandin said. “This was violence, this was insurgence. These are people that we've seen in rallies and other things in Michigan."
Normandin and ADLs research identified members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, America First, and other groups all characterized as extremists.
"Extremists brought together by common cause,” Normandin said. “They were elevated by numerous people, including the president."
Sam Jackson, an expert on antigovernment extremism in the United States said these acts of violence come as no surprise to him.
“We've been worried about what happens when trump leaves office, basically since he took office," Jackson said.
Jackson doesn’t think it’s entirely possible to stop these groups.
"I'm not particularly optimistic of that in the short term," Jackson said.
Normandin said the first step is condemning these extremist groups.
"We can't begin to defeat this form of deadly hatred and it's hatred we can't begin to defeat it, until we condemn it," Normandin said.
