Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump

Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Police used batons and tear gas grenades to eventually disperse the crowd. Rioters used metal bars and tear gas as well against the police. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 Pacific Press

Carolyn Normandin, the regional director of Michigan for the anti-defamation league, said the actors in the violence on Jan. 6, are no stranger to Michigan. 

"Make sure we don't characterize it as protest,” Normandin said. “This was violence, this was insurgence. These are people that we've seen in rallies and other things in Michigan." 

Normandin and ADLs research identified members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, America First, and other groups all characterized as extremists.   

"Extremists brought together by common cause,” Normandin said. “They were elevated by numerous people, including the president." 

Sam Jackson, an expert on antigovernment extremism in the United States said these acts of violence come as no surprise to him. 

“We've been worried about what happens when trump leaves office, basically since he took office," Jackson said.  

Jackson doesn’t think it’s entirely possible to stop these groups. 

"I'm not particularly optimistic of that in the short term," Jackson said.  

Normandin said the first step is condemning these extremist groups. 

"We can't begin to defeat this form of deadly hatred and it's hatred we can't begin to defeat it, until we condemn it," Normandin said.  

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.