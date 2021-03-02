Rehabilitation and recovery from substance use is a challenge at any time.
Now the typical process of seeing a therapist in person, going to meetings with others, or even getting drug tested, none of that can happen.
This means getting sober during a pandemic becomes mostly an individual struggle.
“I never ever thought that I had a problem,” said Kenny Lock.
Nine months ago, Lock realized his addiction was ruling his life.
“If I go bowling, I drink. If I go to a concert, you drink. If you go to whatever, I did I drank. I thought that’s the way life is supposed to be,” Lock said.
After more than 30 years of substance use, Lock went to rehab.
“People that are struggling with addiction are not just struggling with addiction,” said Kyle Hanshaw, a peer recovery coach.
Hanshaw knows the recovery process all too well.
“I was living with my grandmother at the time and I would often either ask her for some of her pills and then when I started realizing it was becoming an issue I would just steal them from her,” Hanshaw said.
Hanshaw went through rehab turning his life around. Now he’s a peer recovery coach working with Lock, who is out of rehab to adjust.
“Just getting out of there was the challenge because, like you were saying, isolation to me, boredom, I mean what am I gonna do when I get out of this place,” Lock said.
Lock keeps himself busy. So busy he can’t think of drinking. But keeping busy doesn’t work for everyone.
“The pandemic made it so people couldn’t come in contact with each other,” Hanshaw said. “It just makes you a prisoner to your own mind and thoughts.”
Lock and Hanshaw say they are leaning on each other to get through this pandemic, but many aren’t so lucky.
There are a number of different services around the Great Lakes Bay Region to help those who are struggling including the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority, the Bay County Prevention Network, and the Genesee County Prevention Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.