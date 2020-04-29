A Shiawassee County medical care facility is reporting additional COVID-19 cases after testing all of its staff and residents.
A total of 17 residents and 12 employees have tested positive for the virus at Pleasant View.
Residents that have tested positive have been placed in isolation, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.
No residents have been hospitalized.
Employees who tested positive are self-isolating in their homes.
Pleasant View is working with the Shiawassee County Health Department to make sure residents and staff are safe by following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In accordance with those guidelines, staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 can’t return to work until:
- At least 10 days have passed since the test collection (if the individual displayed no symptoms)
- For those with symptoms:
- At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms
- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- All symptoms have improved
- Been released by the health department from monitoring
The health department said Pleasant View has implemented the following measures to protect staff members and residents:
- Taking temperatures on all residents four times a day and staff twice a day
- Monitoring staff for respiratory symptoms and new acute changes, twice a day
- Monitoring residents’ respiratory status four times a day
- Monitoring residents for new acute changes four times a day
- Shutting down all communal spaces and quarantining residents to their rooms
- Restricted all non-essential visitors for over the last six weeks
- Continually educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it spreads
Staff members are continuing to wear masks at all times, the health department said.
Continue to test residents and employees who are showing symptoms of COVID-19
