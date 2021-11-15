All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional monthly payment in November in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1.26 million Michiganders, nearly 700,000 households, will receive additional food assistance benefits, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” Whitmer said. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets as we all look forward to gathering with our loved ones over the holidays.”
Eligible clients will receive additional benefits on their Bridge Card from Nov. 13 to 23. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment.
All households eligible for SNAP receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will still receive that larger amount.
Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. Families can check the balance of their benefits by going to MI Bridges website or calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.
