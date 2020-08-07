Additional food assistance benefits have been extended for 350,000 families in Michigan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Friday, Aug. 7.
Michigan previously approved the benefits to last March through July, but will now continue through August with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
“COVID-19 and its impact on the economy of the nation and state have made it more difficult for many Michigan families to pay for nutritious food,” said Lewis Roubal, chief deputy director of opportunity for MDHHS. “The department wants to provide additional assistance to help them through this health care and economic emergency.”
Eligible clients will see the benefits on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 30, with payments starting for some households on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The state said more benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.
Nearly 1.5 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.
