About 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of May.
The additional benefits were in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No Michigander should worry about how to put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This is a crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before, and we must work together to do everything we can to support working families during this time. I will continue working around the clock to ensure Michigan families can access the food they need as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Below is the maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers based on household size:
- One person - $194
- Two people - $355
- Three people - $509
- Four people - $646
- Five people - $768
- Six people - $921
- Seven people - $1,018
- Eight people - $1,164
Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. You can check your benefits balance here.
