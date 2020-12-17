About 350,000 Michigan families will have continued access to additional food assistance benefits during December as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Thursday.
Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance in March. It is being extended for the month of December with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
“No Michigander should have to worry about how they put food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a pandemic,” Whitmer said. “That’s why my administration is working hard to provide some support to families who need it most. I will continue working with MDHHS to help every Michigander get through this crisis.”
By Dec. 30, eligible residents will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card with payments beginning for some households on Dec. 21. In Michigan, more than 1.2 million people receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state Food Assistance Program.
This change applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount. The 350,000 households receiving increased benefits represent more than 50 percent of the more than 680,000 Michigan households that received food assistance in September.
“During the holiday season in particular, we want to help families who struggle to put food on the table as a result of the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “This additional food assistance is critically important to make sure Michigan residents have nutritious food to eat.”
The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act.
Eligible families do not have to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914 or online at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.
