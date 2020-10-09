Additional food assistance benefits have been extended through the month of October for about 350,000 Michigan families.
“No Michiganders should worry about how to put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our public health and Michiganders’ economic well-being. That’s why it’s so important that we continue providing this vital assistance to low-income families who need help putting food on the table”
Eligible residents will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Oct. 30.
