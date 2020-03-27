Additional food assistance will be available for about 350,000 Michigan families as a response to the COVID-19 emergency.
“No Michigander should have to worry about putting food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a global pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Now, tens of thousands of Michiganders will be able to access the food they need while we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. As this crisis continues, I will continue to work with all of my partners across state government to ensure support for Michigan families.”
Eligible residents will see the additional food assistance on their Bridge Card by Monday, March 30.
The maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers is based on household size and ranges from $194 to $1,164.
“Families need a hand putting food on the table during this crisis,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “It’s our job to offer that support as quickly and compassionately as we can. MDHHS is cutting red tape, eliminating requirements that have no place today, and expanding support where we can. Our staff are doing an incredible job stepping up to the challenge.”
In addition, the federal work requirements for able-bodies adults without dependents will be temporarily suspended.
