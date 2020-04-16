An additional worker at Hemlock Semiconductor has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to three.
The first two employees were announced earlier this week.
The third employee works for Qualified Staffing Services and was working at Hemlock Semiconductor.
That employee tested positive on Thursday, April 16, Hemlock Semiconductor said, adding that employee was last on site on April 11.
The third employee has not had any contact with the other two employees who tested positive, the company said.
"QSS is currently notifying individuals who may have had close contact with the employee. QSS safety personnel who are trained in sanitizing environments have cleaned the common areas and locker rooms and are currently working to sanitize the work area, which is in a different building than where the other QSS employee who tested positive worked," Hemlock Semiconductor said in a Facebook post.
QSS employees who work in the building where the third employee worked were sent home early on Thursday and the night shift was suspended.
Production in that building will resume on Friday.
