Additional portions of a school in western Michigan have collapsed about two weeks after a roof collapsed into a classroom.
The collapses occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is located in the Grand Rapids area and is part of the Godfrey-Lee district.
Superintendent Kevin Polston tells WOOD-TV a portion of the outside wall and second-story floor crumbled in the same area as the roof collapse. That section of the school was built nearly a century ago in 1925.
It's not yet known whether the building will be available for use in the fall.
