The Michigan State Attorney General has announced an additional criminal sexual conduct (CSC) charge against former priest Vincent DeLorenzo.
DeLorenzo, 80, is a former priest with the Lansing Diocese, and was a priest in Burton from 1988 to 2002, before he was defrocked for sexual misconduct.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said DeLorenzo sexually abused a child during his time at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, but she did not disclose how old the child was.
He was among the first five priests charged by Nessel in late May and was charged with three counts of first-degree and three counts of second-degree CSC. On Sept. 17, Nessel added an additional charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring.
"As we continue to review the millions of pages of documents our Department seized last year from the state’s seven dioceses, we are reminded that these charges only scratch the surface of what we believe to be years of crimes that were originally swept under the rug,” Nessel said. “Our team continues to work day and night to bring an end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for far too long and provide justice to those who have suffered years of unimaginable trauma.”
In this additional charge, DeLorenzo is accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy following a funeral service he officiated for the boy’s family in 1987.
While the crime occurred more than 10 years ago, Michigan’s statute of limitations is tolled when a defendant leaves the state for any reason within the statute of limitations and resumes if and when the defendant returns to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.