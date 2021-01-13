Law enforcement is on high alert across the nation following last week’s assault on the Capitol.
Some extremists view the attack as successful, according to Carolyn Normandin, regional director for Michigan’s Anti-Defamation League.
Normandin and Michigan’s ADL have been tracking these kind of threats for years.
“ADL is concerned, and I know this concern is shared among law enforcement, that some extremists seem to be emboldened by the success, quote on quote, at the Capitol on Jan. 6. From our perspective, Jan. 6 was a very, very dark day in our democracy,” Normandin said.
While last week may have been a wake-up call for some, Normandin said there are plans for a “Million Militia March” or a “Million Martyr March” on Jan. 20, which is inauguration day.
“This kind of chatter is happening across all 50 states and in capitals all around the country. The transition from one president to another does not eliminate the problem of extremism,” Normandin said.
Michigan is no stranger to this kind of extremism either after armed militia members took over Lansing last spring. The city is preparing for anything.
“There is no doubt that some of the same people that were in the Michigan Capitol in April, and who showed up at all types of Black Lives Matter protests, there’s no question that some of the same people were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6,” Normandin said.
Normandin said all of the threats she sees and passes on are very credible and that people should be concerned.
(0) comments
