Were you thinking about adding a furry friend to your family for the holidays?
Now the Bissell Pet Foundation is helping to make that happen. They have created Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope. On Dec. 1, pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a pet for $20, and Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor the remaining cost.
Michigan is one of 14 states participating, and here are some of the local organizations that are taking part:
- Bay County Animal Control
- Genesee County Animal Control
- Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant
- Humane Society of Midland County
- Ogemaw County Humane Society
- Pet Angel Adoption & Rescue in Frankenmuth
- Shiawassee Humane Society
Please check with the specific adoption center for hours, and other specifications. Many require re-approval, so you’ll need to get those applications in.
