Adopt-A-Pet Picnic finds forever homes for Fenton pets

It was a special day for Mid-Michigan families, enjoying the summer weather with a picnic and helping animals in need find their forever families.
At the Adopt-A-Pet Center in Fenton, they’re hoping to provide as many as possible through their annual Adopt-A-Pet Picnic.
“It helps us raise funds for medicine, it helps us raise funds to keep building up and running, and obviously on a day like this we need air conditioning for the animals,” said Christine Welsh, who helps run the center in Fenton.
The Adopt-A-Pet Center generally adopts out over 1,000 animals a year.
Welsh said with these high temperatures and high costs for treatment, events like this are what keep the shelter open.
“There’s a process of just some questions and some paperwork, generally you can take the animal that day and it comes with a microchip. It comes up to date with all the vaccines and it’s ready to go,” Welsh said.
It’s that process that has led to many pets into finding a good home like Minnie the beagle who was adopted by Flint resident Michelle Brown last year after her previous pet passed away.
“We heard about it through some friends and when we came out here and got to see here and some other dogs, we just knew that she was the one,” Brown said.
It’s a feeling shared by so many at the adoption event.
