In honor of the new baby African penguin at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, you can “adopt” a stuffed one of your very own.
The zoo is selling baby African penguin adopt-an-animal packages for a limited time.
For $60 you will get a stuffed baby penguin, button, photo of the zoo’s baby penguin, penguin sticker, fact sheet, and two tickets to the zoo.
Interested? Click here for details and to buy one.
To read more about the love story leading up to the penguin’s arrival, click here.
